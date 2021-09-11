passenger drone Industry 2020-2024 Worldwide Market Growth, Application, Revenue, Size, Share forecast

A passenger drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which carries passengers. The first passenger drone was introduced in 2016 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by Chinese entrepreneurs and was called as Ehang 184.

The factors which are driving the growth of the market are, growing urban population coupled with rising traffic congestion problems, decline in drone costs, increasing participation of companies, and rapid technological advancements. However, limited endurance and safety concerns, lack of regulatory framework, supporting infrastructure are hindering the market growth.

The passenger drones market is primarily segmented based on component, by capacity, by application, by rotor and region.

The Global Passenger Drones Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Airbus SAS

Cartivator

Joby Aviation

The Boeing Company

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Aeromobil.

…..

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Passenger Drones by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Global Passenger Drones Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Airframe

Controller System

Navigation System

Propulsion System

Others

Based on capacity, the market is divided into:

Up to 100 kg

Over 100 kg

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Commercial

Personal

Based on rotor, the market is divided into:

Less than 10

More than 10

The Global Passenger Drones Market is estimated to Scope of Industry includes by Component (Airframe, Controller System, Navigation System, Propulsion System , Others), by Capacity (Up to 100 kg, Over 100 kg), by Application (Commercial, Personal), by Rotor (Less than 10, More than 10) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Table of Contents:-

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Passenger Drones Market Overview

5. Global Passenger Drones Market, by Product

6. Global Passenger Drones Market, by Application

7. Global Pedicle Screw Systems, by End Users

8. Global Passenger Drones Market by Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Key Insights

