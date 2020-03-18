Passenger Cars AfterMarket Industry Size, Business Insights With Top Players Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The passenger car aftermarket consists of sales of passenger car aftermarket parts and services. Companies operating in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) provide manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of replacement vehicle parts, equipment, service repair, and automotive accessories. The market includes the sales of the tires, batteries, brakes parts, filters, lightings, and electronic components.

Increasing average lifespan of a car is one of the major drivers of the passenger car aftermarket industry as it leads to an increase in consumer’s regular maintenance and scheduled servicing of the vehicle. The lifespan of the car describes the maximum service life in terms of mileage and time. Changing of wheels, batteries, spark plugs, air filters plays a significant role in prolonging the life of a vehicle. According to IHS automotive survey, in 2017, the typical car on the road in the US is 11 years old. Addition to that, based on an article by USA Today, in 2015, the number of vehicles on the road that are at least 25 years old totaling up to 14 million increased from 8 million in 2002.

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Segmentation

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market By Type:

Tires Battery Brake parts Filters Body parts Lighting Wheels Exhaust components Turbochargers Others

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market By Distribution Channel:

Retailers (OEM’s, Repiar Shops) Wholesalers & Distributors

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market By Certifiations:

Genuine Parts Certified Parts Uncertified Parts

North America was the largest region in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in 2018. The passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Characteristics Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Size And Growth Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Segmentation Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market China Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market

……

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Trends And Strategies Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market are

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Continental AG

3M company

Delphi Automotive PLC.

