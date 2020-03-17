Particle Counter Market to 2027: Airy Technology, Chemtrac, Climet Instruments Company, Extech Instruments, Fluke

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Particle Counter Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Particle Counter market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The particle counter is used to detect and count physical particles. The oil and gas industry, along with healthcare and pharmaceutical segment, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing usage of portable particle counters in the oil and gas sectors in the Middle East and Africa region favors the market growth. Portable and handheld particle counters are further increasingly gaining traction and are expected to hold a remarkable market share in the forecast period.

The global particle counter market is segmented on the basis of product type, modularity, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as airborne particle counters, liquid particle counters, dust particle counters, and others. On the basis of the modularity, the market is segmented as Benchtop and portable. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and others.

The List of Companies Covered in this Report:

– Airy Technology

– Chemtrac Inc.

– Climet Instruments Company

– Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems)

– Fluke Corporation

– Kanomax USA, Inc.

– Met One Instruments Inc.

– PAMAS – Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH

– Rion Co., Ltd.

– TSI Incorporated

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

