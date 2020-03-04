Parking Meter Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2028

The global Parking Meter market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Parking Meter market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Parking Meter market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Parking Meter market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Parking Meter market report on the basis of market players

Some of the major players in the global parking meter market with the significant developments are Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others (Institutions, Residential etc.)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Parking Meter market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Parking Meter market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Parking Meter market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Parking Meter market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Parking Meter market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Parking Meter market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Parking Meter ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Parking Meter market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Parking Meter market?

