Parking Management Solutions Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Growth Factors, Segments, Development Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Parking Management Solutions Market was valued at over USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing number of vehicles and subsequent demand for seamless traffic flow. The demand is primarily observed in North America and Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Conduent, Indigo Park Services, Amano, Swarco, and Others.

Parking management solutions are used to reduce traffic flow. Moreover adoption of cloud based IOT technologies which are supported by government’s initiatives for developing smart cities is pushing the market towards further growth. With growing adoption of smartphones and advent of network technology, the global Parking Management Solutions market is anticipated to grow in forecast period.Key players are exploring capabilities of various applications to increase consumer reach. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Parking Management Solutions. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Parking Management Solutions Market has been segmented based on deployment mode, application, and region.Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Parking Management Solutions Market during forecast period owing to high consumption rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

* Global, Regional, Country, Deployment mode, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application & Deployment mode, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts Target Audience:

* Parking Management Solutions Market providers

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

