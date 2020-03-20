Paraquat Industry Share, Market Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Research Report 2025

Paraquat Industry studies a highly toxic pesticide that is widely used as an herbicide (plant killer), primarily for weed and grass control. It is a toxic chemical which repeatedly causes damage to health and deaths among workers and farmers. So it is banned in Switzerland and the European Union, as well as some African and Asian countries.

Paraquat is banned in Switzerland and the European Union, as well as some African and Asian countries. It is restricted for use only by licensed technicians in the United States. In July, 2016, the production and use of paraquat in China is unavoidably banned from market. So the production of paraquat in recent years is decreasing.

In the past few years, the biggest export destinations for Chinese paraquat were Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Australia. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant decrease of production, so in the next few years, paraquat production will show a trend of steady decrease.

In 2022 the production of paraquat is estimated to be paraquat 39.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Paraquat Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 14 top companies

The worldwide market for Paraquat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -9.7% over the next five years, will reach 72 million US$ in 2025, from 130 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Paraquat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Paraquat Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Nanjing Redsun, Syngenta, Shandong Luba Chemical, Hubei Sanonda, Willowood USA, Solera, Sinon Corporation, Shandong Lufeng, Kexin Biochemical, Zhejiang Yongnong, HuBei XianLong, HPM, Qiaochang Chemical and Shandong Dacheng

Market Segment by Type covers:

Paraquat Aqueous Solution

Paraquat Soluble Granule

Paraquat Water Soluble Gel

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Farms

Plantations and Estates

Non-agricultural Weed Control

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Paraquat Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Paraquat Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Paraquat, with sales, revenue, and price of Paraquat, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Paraquat, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Paraquat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Paraquat sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

