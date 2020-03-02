Paper Towels Market 2020: What key challenges are faced by market? | Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific

“

Paper Towels Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Paper Towels market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Paper Towels Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Paper Towels market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Paper Towels market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study researches the market size of Paper Towels, presents the global Paper Towels sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

This report focuses on the key data information of Paper Towels in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Paper Towels for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2020.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The market for paper towel is fragmented with players such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation, and so on. Among them, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the paper towel market is segmented into rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, and multifold paper towel. The rolled paper towels segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

End-users, included in this market are at home and away from home (AFH) usage. The at home application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

In 2020, the global Paper Towels market size was 12000 million US$ and is forecast to 16600 million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paper Towels.

This report covers leading companies associated in Paper Towels market:

Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Paper Towels market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Paper Towels, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Paper Towels market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Paper Towels market?

✒ How are the Paper Towels market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Paper Towels industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Paper Towels industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Paper Towels industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Paper Towels industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Paper Towels industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Paper Towels industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Paper Towels industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Paper Towels industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Paper Towels markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Paper Towels market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Paper Towels market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Paper Towels market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Paper Towels market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Paper Towels Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

”