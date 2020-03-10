Paper Straws Market Insights 2020 | Key Players : Huhtamaki, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., vegware, US PAPER STRAW, BYGREEN, Footprint, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Paper Straws Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Huhtamaki, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., , vegware, US PAPER STRAW, BYGREEN, Footprint, OKSTRAW – A SENSIL INTERNATIONAL, LLC. BRAND, Transcend Packaging Ltd, strawland, MPM Marketing Services, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, ALECO INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Ecolife Paper Products, titikia.com, Numis LLC, Merrypak, Stone Straw, B&B Straw Pack Co., Ltd., NIPPON STRAW Co., Ltd.

Global paper straws market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Paper Straws Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper), Product (Printed Paper Straws, Non-Printed Paper Straws), Straw Length (<7 cm, 7 – 10 cm, 10-15 cm, >15 cm), Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, e-Retail), End- User (Food Service, Institutional, Household), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing government campaign to ban plastic will drive the market growth

Rising concern towards environment among population will propel the growth of the market

Growing food outlet worldwide will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for ready to eat food will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the paper straw will restrain the market growth

High production cost as compared to the plastic straws will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Huhtamaki announced the launch of their new foodservice packaging manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland. It is specially launched to produce paper straws which are made from the paper from sustainably managed forest. The main aim of the launch is to improve the environmental performance of the products and create more sustainable packaging products.

In February 2019, SIG announced that they have partnered with Nestle so that they can develop paper straw on some of its portion- size packs. The main aim of the launch is to meet the requirement of the consumer to scarp plastic straws. These new straw will be created using paperboard from Forest Stewardship Council and will also help the SIG to use renewable materials.

