Paper Packaging Market 2020 Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to IMARCGroup, the global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Paper packaging refers to various rigid and flexible packaging materials, including corrugated boxes, liquid paperboard cartons, paper bags & sacks, folding boxes & cases, inserts & dividers, etc.
Paper packaging materials are usually lightweight, durable, highly versatile, customizable and recyclable. They are produced by bleaching fibrous compounds, which are derived from wood and recycled wastepaper pulp.
Over the years, increasing awareness about sustainable packaging has encouraged the masses to use environment-friendly packaging solutions. Due to this, the food retailers are also adopting food-grade paper packaging products to retain the nutrient content and maintain the quality of the food products. Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governments across the world are formulating stringent laws regarding the usage of paper-based packaging materials as an alternative to plastic. These packaging products help in reducing pollution and toxin levels in the environment, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to develop materials that will enhance the efficiency of the product and to produce visually appealing variants. This is projected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Corrugated Boxes
- Folding Boxes and Cases
- Liquid Paperboard Cartons
- Paper Bags and Sacks
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Solid Bleached
- Coated Recycled
- Uncoated Recycled
- Others
Breakup by Packaging Level:
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal Care and Home Care
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.
