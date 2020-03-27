Paper Packaging Market 2020 Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to IMARCGroup, the global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Paper packaging refers to various rigid and flexible packaging materials, including corrugated boxes, liquid paperboard cartons, paper bags & sacks, folding boxes & cases, inserts & dividers, etc.

Paper packaging materials are usually lightweight, durable, highly versatile, customizable and recyclable. They are produced by bleaching fibrous compounds, which are derived from wood and recycled wastepaper pulp.

Over the years, increasing awareness about sustainable packaging has encouraged the masses to use environment-friendly packaging solutions. Due to this, the food retailers are also adopting food-grade paper packaging products to retain the nutrient content and maintain the quality of the food products. Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governments across the world are formulating stringent laws regarding the usage of paper-based packaging materials as an alternative to plastic. These packaging products help in reducing pollution and toxin levels in the environment, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to develop materials that will enhance the efficiency of the product and to produce visually appealing variants. This is projected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.

