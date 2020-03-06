Paper Diagnostics Market, By Product (Dipsticks, and Lateral Flow Assays), by Device Type (Diagnostics and Monitoring), by Application, by Disease Types, by End Use and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014 – 2025

The traditional method for analyzing vital parameters such as glucose, oxygen level, and pH involves drawing of patient’s blood and was sent to the laboratory for analysis. Paper diagnostic technique presents a unique opportunity in analyzing these parameters with the simple, cost-effective and non-invasive method. This technology enables an individual to check vital parameters in-home facilities, and in remote areas. Continuous increase in incidences of communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV is considered to be a high impact rendering driver for this industry growth.

For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is considered to be one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity globally. The organization stated that in 2012 around 14 million cancer cases were recorded across the globe. Paper-based systems offer a simple, affordable and easy method in these disease diagnosis, augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as rising demand for homecare, technological advancements, and increasing government support stimulate the product demand to some extent. However, increasing product recalls is anticipated to hamper user confidence hence pull back the market growth.

In terms of products, the global paper diagnostics market is divided as Dipsticks, and Lateral Flow Assays. Around 64% share of the total market is captured by lateral flow assays which are expected to maintain its dominance over the study period. During the year 2025, this segment is projected to capture more than 66% share of the total industry. These assays are widely used in terms of pregnancy tests. High growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing demand for miniaturized and non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Furthermore, associated benefits such as improved clinical sensitivity & specificity, better patient compliance, and cost reduction are expected to stimulate the segment growth significantly.

Device types segment is bifurcated as Diagnostics and Monitoring. The increasing acceptance of paper method has helped diagnostics segment to record significant revenue share. For instance, the paper-based point of care testing method is widely accepted among end-users as this technique capable of forming effective multiplexing as compared to nitrocellulose material. Associated advantages would, in turn, boost the uptake of paper diagnostics, driving the industry demand. Application segment is categorized into Food quality testing, Environmental monitoring, and Clinical Diagnostics. Among which, environmental monitoring captured approximately 18% share (lowest amongst another application area) of the total market through the study period. Disease types segment is divided into Infectious diseases, Cancer, Liver Disorders, and Other. Whereas, the end-user industry is classified as Research Laboratories, Home Healthcare, and Hospital Settings.

