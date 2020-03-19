Paper Chemicals Market Demanded Globally by Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, Ashland, AxchemGroup, BASF SE, Buckman, Ecolab

Paper Chemicals Market is expected to rise by registering a substantial CAGR 8.85% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. During the forecast period there will be an increased demand measure for a wide variety of end users earned from water based adhesive market such as those operating in the packaging, construction and automotive sectors.

The development of the paper industry globally as the paper industry is progressively used for various applications and the literacy rate is increasing, especially in Asia Pacific developing countries. However, paper reuse is becoming increasingly important and contributes to a growing need for synthetic pulp and paper. In addition to several smaller vendors, the market also includes a large number of key players around the world.

Few of the major competitors currently working in paper chemicals market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, Ashland, AxchemGroup, BASF SE, Buckman, Ecolab, Zauba Technologies & Data Services Private Limited, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., ivaxchem.com., Kemira, KOLB DISTRIBUTION LTD, Papertex Specility Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, PeroxyChem, Shree Chlorates, Solenis, Thermax Global, and many others.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Market growth in the region is driven mainly by the change from North America and Europe to the zone. The region’s pulp and paper production is largely supported by China, India and Japan. The development of the regional packaging industry is expected to produce demand for paper based packaging in the area because of increased per capita food and beverage consumption and rising industrialization. In addition, the paper industry in the area is projected to be powered by this.

Paper Chemicals Market Scope and Market Size



Paper chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of papers, chemicals, additives, applications and end users

On the basis of papers, the paper chemicals market is segmented into Board or Packaging, Coated Paper, Tissue, Uncoated Paper, Other Papers

On the basis of chemicals, the paper chemicals market is segmented into de-inking chemicals, functional chemicals, process chemicals, pulp chemicals, coating chemicals, paper enzymes, bleaching chemicals, tissue chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity chemicals, and other chemicals

On the basis of additives, the paper chemicals market is segmented into coagulants & flocculants, deformers, coating binders, sizing agent, wet strength additive, dry strength additive, and other additives

On the basis of applications, the paper chemicals market is segmented into box board, newsprint, hygiene, and other applications

On the basis of end users, the paper chemicals market is segmented into automotive, energy and utilities, logistics, travel, and transportation, retail and real estate, construction and engineering, government and defence, other end users.

Paper Chemicals Market Drivers:



• The increasing demand for paper-based packaging is one of the driving forces on the worldwide market for paper chemicals

• In the forecast period, the use of oxygen and ozone as bleaching agents in large quantities is expected to drive the regional paper chemicals market.

• The increasing knowledge of sustainable packaging has fueled paper-based packaging demand. This is anticipated to fuel demand over the forecast period for paper chemicals

Paper Chemicals Market Restraints:



• Since the industry is stable, as demand is adequately provided, the paper chemicals industry is expected to have a steady market value without significant deviations.

• Due to digitization, declining white paper manufacturing is a significant business restraint factor

Country Level Analysis of Paper Chemicals Market



On the basis of region, the Paper Chemicals Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Key Developments in the Market:



• In March 2019, The EU Ecolabel criteria for tissue paper and tissue products have been established In order to decrease the release of toxic or eutrophic substances into water and the environment. This will reduce environmental damage and minimize risks associated with energy consumption, climate change, acidification, ozone depletion and non-renewable resource depletion. Fiber: plant protection, healthy forest management Hazardous materials and mixtures Waste management Final product specifications Details on the EU Ecolabel

• In January 2019, BASF and Solenis concluded the proposed merger of the BASF wet-end paper and water chemicals market with solenis after all relevant authorities accepted the transaction. The combined company will trade under the solenis name with pro forma revenues of about us $3 billion and is capable of providing increased chemicals and cost-effective solutions to consumers in pulp, fiber, petroleum and energy, chemical processing, refining, bio fine, electricity, municipal and other industrial markets.

Paper Chemicals Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Paper Chemicals Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

