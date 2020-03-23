Paper Chemicals Market by Form (Specialty Chemicals, Commodity Chemicals) Type (Pulp Chemicals, Process Chemicals, Functional Chemicals)- Global Forecast to 2023

Paper Chemicals Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the Paper Chemicals Market include are Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF (Germany), Solenis (US), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Ecolab (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Harima Chemicals Group (Japan), Buckman Laboratories International Inc. (US), Archroma(Switzerland), and Chemisphere Paper Technologies(South Africa).

The Paper Chemicals Market is estimated to be US$ 36.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 40.2 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 99 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 32 Tables and 33 Figures is now available in this research.

“Specialty chemicals -the fastest-growing segment of the paper chemicals market, by form”

The specialty chemicals segment of the paper chemicals market, by form, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consumer need for durability and aesthetics of paper is expected to create a demand for specialty chemicals during the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness about sustainable packaging solution is expected to generate a demand for paper-based packaging, especially in the food and beverages packaging.

“Pulp chemicals – the largest segment of the paper chemicals market, by type”

Pulp chemicals is projected to be the largest segment of the paper chemicals market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the demand for bleaching chemicals such as chlorine oxide, hydrogen peroxide, sodium bisulfite, and sodium chlorate. Oxygen and ozone are now being used as bleaching agents, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

“APAC -to be the largest paper chemicals market”

The APAC paper chemicals market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the paper chemicals market in the region is mainly attributed to the shift of pulp and paper production facilities in the region from North America and Europe. Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers of paper chemicals is expected to fuel the APAC paper chemicals market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company– Tier 1– 45%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–33%

By Designation – C Level– 50%, Director Level–10%, and Others–40%

By Region – Europe – 50%, APAC– 31%, North America–13%, and Rest of World–6%

Study Objectives:

To forecast and analyze the size of the market (in terms of value) in four key regions, namely, APAC, North America, Europe and RoW (Rest of World)

To define, describe, and analyze the paper chemicals market based on type, form, and region

based on type, form, and region To forecast and analyze the market at the country level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to the individual growth trends and its contribution to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for the stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To strategically profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Competitive Landscape of Paper Chemicals Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Acquisition

3.2 Expansion