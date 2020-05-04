Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper

To have a powerful business growth and success in this swiftly changing marketplace, companies must plump for this Paper and Paperboard Packaging market report which benefits them by giving a broad range of information. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. A comprehensive Paper and Paperboard Packaging market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 264.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulphate Board, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper Packaging), Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market

Paper and paperboard are specifically manufactured from wood pulp. There is no such significant difference between paper and paperboard except that paperboard is thick in size compared to paper. Moreover, paperboard is strong, versatile, lightweight, cost-effective and can be easily cut which makes it suitable for packaging. It is also used to cover books, magazines, postcards, and many other items. In the food industry, the paper and paperboard packaging is used to pack fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, meat, etc. One of the major advantages of paper is that it can be easily recycled and hence it is expected to fuel the demand in near future. The rising demand for packaging material in food and beverage industry is also driving the market. To address the concern of eco-friendly packaging material, several manufacturers are investing in new materials and water technologies also. The growing demand for cost-effective paperboard container for food and beverages is also playing a major role in demand for paper and paperboard trays. These containers offer many benefits to end use industries such as thermal stability, retail differentiation, and moisture content. According to American forest and paper association, the usage of paper products has increased from 92 million tons to 208 million tons in last 20 years. Hence with the increasing demand of paper in packaging industry, the market is expected to grow on a good scale.

Top Key Players:

Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper, ITC Limited, METS� GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock Company, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Sappi, Br�drene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., Orcon Industries, and FiberCel.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing sustainable packaging material awareness among customers is expected to drive the market growth

o Growing need of paper and paper board recyclability is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Removal of plastic packaging material for food industry in developing countries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

o Use of eco-friendly packaging solutions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In November 2018, WestRock Company announced the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. This acquisition enhancing the product portfolio and servicing capabilities of WestRock Company.

o In September 2017, ProAmpac acquired PolyFirst Packaging, which is specialized in printed and customized roll stock and many types of plastic pouches and bags. This acquisition will lead the business growth of the company in different regions.

Market Segmentations:

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

o Grade

o Type

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Grade

o Solid Bleached Sulphate Board

o Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

o Folding Boxboard

o White Lined Chipboard

o Glassine & Greaseproof

o Label Paper

By Type

o Corrugated Box

o Boxboard

o Flexible Paper Packaging

By Application

o Food

o Beverages

o Healthcare

o Personal & Homecare

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market

Global paper & paperboard packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paper & paperboard packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

