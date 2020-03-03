Paper and Paperboard Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging market accounted for $180 billion in 2015 to reach $255 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The key driving factors of the market include recyclability of paper and also growing consumer awareness. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions during production are hampering the market. Food segment is expected to witness highest revenue during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the convenience food in developing nations. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for health & personal care products.

The Key players in the market include ITC Limited, DS Smith PLC, International Paper, Cascades Inc., Rocktenn Company., Metsa Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corp. of America, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.

Grades Covered:

Solid Bleached Sulphate Board (SBS)

White Lined Chipboard (WLC)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

Folding Boxboard (FBB)

Glassine & Greaseproof

Label Paper

Other Grades

Filter Paper

Liquid Packaging Grade

Parchment Paper

Vegetable Paper

Types Covered:

Corrugated Box

Flexible Paper Packaging

Boxboard

Applications Covered:

Food

Beverage

Personal & Home Care

Healthcare

Other Applications

Stationary

Construction

Education

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsf

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Grade

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid Bleached Sulphate Board (SBS)

5.3 White Lined Chipboard (WLC)

5.4 Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

5.5 Folding Boxboard (FBB)

5.6 Glassine & Greaseproof

5.7 Label Paper

5.8 Other Grades

5.8.1 Filter Paper

5.8.2 Liquid Packaging Grade

5.8.3 Parchment Paper

5.8.4 Vegetable Paper

6 Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corrugated Box

6.3 Flexible Paper Packaging

6.4 Boxboard

7 Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.3 Beverage

7.4 Personal & Home Care

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Other Applications

7.6.1 Stationary

7.6.2 Construction

7.6.3 Education

8 Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 ITC Limited

10.2 DS Smith PLC

10.3 International Paper

10.4 Cascades Inc.

10.5 Rocktenn Company.

10.6 Metsa Group

10.7 Clearwater Paper Corporation

10.8 Packaging Corp. of America

10.9 Amcor Limited

10.10 Mondi Group

10.11 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

10.12 Sappi Limited

10.13 Smurfit Kappa Group plc

10.14 Stora Enso Oyj

10.15 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

