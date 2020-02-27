Pangasius Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

Global Pangasius Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

Market Participants

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

