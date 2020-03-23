Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Industry Trends, Size, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2022 | Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman LA Rouch, CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, Pfizer, Novartis AG

The Business Research Company’s Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The pancreatic cancer drugs industry consists of sales of drugs used to treat pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a disease caused by the unrestrained growth of cells in the pancreas, thus disrupting the production of digestive juices and hormones responsible to regulate the blood sugar level in the body. This abnormal growth of cells leads to tissue lumps referred as tumors. The presence of tumors hinders the normal pancreas functioning.

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drugs market. With the rise in number of pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market. The number of cancer cases have increased mainly due to ageing population and increase in number of people suffering from obesity. For instance, in April 2018, 75% of new cases of pancreatic cancer patients’ age is between 55-84 years old. Also, in 2018, it has been observed that, in the US the incidence of pancreatic cancer has increased by 0.5% year on year for more than a decade.

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market By Type:

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market By End User:

Hospitals Clinics Others

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market By Drugs:

Afinitor Erlotinib Hydrochloride Everolimus 5-FU Flurouracil Gemcitanine Abraxane

Some of the major key players involved in the Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Market are

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffman LA Rouch

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY

Pfizer

Novartis AG

North America was the largest region in the pancreatic cancer drugs market in 2016, accounting for about 46% of the global market.

