Pan Masala Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Pan Masala Market

DS Group, Manikchand, Kothari Products, Lalwani Group, Godfrey Phillips, A & C- Pan Bahar, Dinesh Pouches Limited, …

According to this study, over the next five years the Pan Masala market will register a 17.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1365.1 million by 2025, from $ 722.8 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Pan Masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.

Pan Masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which is made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.

Market Insights

The global average price of Pan Masala is in the increasing trend, from 29.37 USD/Kg in 2012 to 32.37 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pan Masala includes Pan Masala with Tobacco, Plain Pan Masala, Flavored Pan Masala and other, and the proportion of Pan Masala with Tobacco in 2016 is about 54%, followed by Plain Pan Masala and Flavored Pan Masala.

Pan Masala is widely used in Retail Stores, Supermarket, Online Stores and others. The most proportion of Pan Masala is Retail Stores, and the proportion in 2016 is 67%.

The Pan Masala market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Pan Masala Market on the basis of Types are

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Pan Masala Market is Segmented into

Retail Stores

Supermarket

Online Stores

Others

Regions Are covered By Pan Masala Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

