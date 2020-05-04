Paints and Coatings Market Growth Revenue By Top Key Players: BASF, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Sika, Asian Paints, Valspar and H.B. Fuller

This Paints and Coatings market research report provides a detailed synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the Chemical industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

The global Paints and Coatings market is valued at 178900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 242700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & continuing production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

The Players mentioned in our report

BASF

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

3M

Sika

Asian Paints

Valspar

B. Fuller

Jotun

Hempel A/S

KCC Corporation

Shawcor

Cromology SAS

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd

Axalta

RPM International Inc.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

This report focuses on Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Paints and Coatings Market: Product Segment Analysis

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Paints and Coatings Market: Application Segment Analysis

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

