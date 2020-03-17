Painting Masking Tapes Market by Application Analysis 2019-2027

Painting Masking Tapes Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market: Dynamics

The world painting masking tapes market is prophesied to fairly rely on the popularity and applications of backing materials and adhesives used. For instance, some manufacturers would want to use paper backings such as filmic, flatback, or creped while others may employ foam or plastic, depending on the demand of end users. Such characteristics of painting masking tapes are studied to be influenced by the temperature at which they cure or dry, coating or paint system, and nature of application.

One of the primarily used adhesives could be rubber-based; however, silicone-based adhesives could be required if temperature reaches more than a 160°C. Having that said, temperature resistance may not be a prerequisite for sandblasting and other masking applications. Sometimes, a thick, strong backing could prove to be vital for resistance to an abrasive under high pressure. The success of painting masking tapes is projected to also depend on their ability to leave no residue, allow clean removal, and cause no damage to the substrate.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Segmentation

The international painting masking tapes market is envisaged to be segregated as per backing material, end use, and adhesive type. In terms of backing material, the market could see a classification into foam, paper, plastic, and others. Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to outperform all others in the category with a larger revenue share. It could grow at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2022.

By end use, there could be vital segments such as automotive, building and construction, aerospace, and general industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) activities taking shape in the international painting masking tapes market. By type of adhesive, the market could be divided into silicon-based, acrylic-based, and rubber-based adhesives.

Regionally, North America dominated the international painting masking tapes market on the basis of revenue. However, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prognosticated to earn a greater share of US$0.9 bn by the end of 2022. The market could also witness a segmentation into Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, and Europe.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Competition

In view of competition, leading companies such as 3M Company, Berry Global, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., and Advance Tapes International Ltd. could make their mark in the worldwide painting masking tapes market.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

