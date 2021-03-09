Pain Management Devices Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players: Medtronic, ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira, Inc

The Global Pain Management Device Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025. Pain management devices are used to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders. These devices improve the quality of life of patients suffering from these conditions.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are the key contributing factors to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as large patient pool, high demand for long-term pain management devices among the aging population, adverse effects of therapeutics, and development of novel pain management devices are also fueling market growth. The cost-effective techniques of neurostimulation devices, high proven efficacy of TENS and SCS devices in alleviating chronic pain, and availability of reimbursement for SCS therapy are also responsible for the growth of the market.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Pain Management Devices Market are –

• Medtronic

• ST. Jude Medical, Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Hospira, Inc.

• Halyard Health, Inc.

• Smiths Medical

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• ……

