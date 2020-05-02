Packaging Automation Market Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Packaging Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the growing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various end-user industries to minimize their labor cost and increase their productivity. The increment in rate of industrialization & manufacturing activities owing to growing population, reduction in the labour cost due to automated packaging which requires less manual inputs, and rise in applications of this solution in various industries including food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics industry, chemicals, automotive, and others will boost the Packaging Automation Market in the upcoming year.

On the basis of Product type, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, and Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems. Packaging Robots dominates the global Packaging Automation owing to its application to provide product safety and quality throughout the value chain and rendering green machines with minimal environmental impact. Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems market will boost by its huge demand in the e-commerce industry for its enhancing flexibility, increased shipping accuracy, and more frequent shipments.

On the basis of End-User, the Global Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, and Others. Food & Beverage dominates the global Packaging Automation due to increase in demand for rigid packaging solutions such as filling and palletizing machines that help in packaging beverages in hard plastics or bottles. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market will drive by the requirement of proper packaging to protect them from environmental conditions and to prevent modification of their chemical properties which demand blister packs, plastic bottles, caps & closures, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, medication tubes, and cartridges.

Companies, such as Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Swisslog Holding AG, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG, Brenton, PakTech, SATO Holdings, Emerson Industrial Automation, Ulma Packaging, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Massman Automation Designs, Llc, Denso Corporation, And Gerhard Schubert Gmbh, are the key players in manufacturing of Packaging Automation.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Packaging Automation Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Packaging Automation production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

