Packaging Adhesives Market Report 2020-2026 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors like Jowat AG, Wacker HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax

The Global Packaging Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, from USD 801.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market's growth prospects and restrictions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Jowat AG, Wacker HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax , Robatech, Jowat Canada Inc. , Henkel AG & Co, Sapson Packaging, Hindustan Adhesives limited, Jonson Tapes, Sun pack, and Balaji Packaging.

They are also used in paperboard packaging and carton sealing, erection of trays, and folding boxes. Moreover, continuous advancements in unique packaging designs significantly promote the use of packaging adhesives across the globe. In 2016, Henkel created a new lead for secure supply of packaging adhesives or retail ready packaging. They are used in high-performance products and process solutions which derived functional optimization for customers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising population

Demand for hygienic food & clean water

New experiments and safety

Folding carton packaging have an maximum demand for the food and beverage industry

Increasing number of middle class world wide

Increasing regulatory interventions from environmental bodies

Market Segmentation: Global Packaging Adhesives Market

The global packaging adhesives market is segmented based on type, formulating technology, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into polyvinyl pyrrolidone, cellulose, polyurethane, polychloroprene, polyvinyl alcohol& polyvinyl acetate, and others.

On the basis of formulating technology, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into hot melt, water based, solvent based, reactive, and other.

On the basis of application, the global packaging adhesives market is classified into labeling; folding carton corrugated converting, flexible packaging, envelopes, bags, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into retailers, manufacturing of consumer goods, packagers, and others

Based on geography, the global packaging adhesives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

