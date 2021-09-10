P2P Payment Industry Share, Trends 2020: Size, Applications, Growth Insights, Global Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Business Development, Demand Outlook and 2026 Forecast Research

“Person to person” (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet.

It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.

The Industry Report is compiled with the use of the latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools providing various analyses that has been comprehended in the report.

The information available in the P2P Payment market summarized report provides customers with effective information that enables them to make effective decisions, which could lead to a significant expansion of the business in the future. The report also highlights some of the rules and regulations that have been established by the governing bodies of some countries that can stimulate and restrict commercial activities in certain parts of the world.

Major Players in P2P Payment market are:-

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent.

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

NFC or Smartcard

SMS

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

