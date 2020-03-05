Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Synthesis, Drugs Analysis and Experts Outlook till 2025

The report on Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overviews and forecasts for the global market based on various segments like market share, growth, opportunity analysis, market value etc. This report also analyzes the factors affecting the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers market in terms of supply and demand, and further assesses the market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period e.g., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trends.

The over the counter (OTC) analgesics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024

Over-the-counter pain relivers are a wide range of drugs which can be purchased without physician prescriptions and are used for acute pain-related conditions.

Company Coverage

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Cardinal Health, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical

Segment by Type

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Local Anaesthetics

Acetaminophen

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers can help relieve pain or lower a fever. Over-the-counter means you can buy these medicines without a prescription.

The most common types of OTC pain medicines are acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Pain medicines are also called analgesics. Each kind of pain medicine has benefits and risks. Some types of pain respond better to one kind of medicine than to another kind. What takes away your pain might not work for someone else.

Taking pain medicines before exercising is OK. But do not overdo the exercise just because you have taken the medicine.

Read labels to learn how much medicine you can give your child at onetime and during the whole day. This is known as the dosage. Talk to your pharmacist or your child’s health care provider if you are not sure about the correct amount. Do not give children medicine that is meant for adults

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers market report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global vendor's information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Production by Regions

5 Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

