Ovarian Cancer Drugs Industry 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Insights And Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ovarian cancer drugs industry consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. In 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), there were nearly 300,000 new ovarian cancer cases recorded globally. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition 2018, an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035. According to a report on cancer facts and figures 2018, the estimated number of new cancer cases and deaths in the USA, in 2018 were 1,735,350 and 609,640 respectively.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market By Tumor Type:

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor

Germ Cell Tumor

Sex Cord-Stromal Tumor

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Drug Type:

Alkylating Agents

Mitotic Inhibitors

Antirheumatics

Antipsoriatics

VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors

PARP inhibitors

Antineoplastics

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market China Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market are

AstraZeneca

Roche

Tesaro

Clovis Oncology

Boehringer Ingelheim

North America was the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

