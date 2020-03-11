Outdoor Portable Light Market 2027: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Key Players

The Outdoor Portable Light Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Outdoor Portable Light Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Outdoor Portable Light Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Outdoor portable lights are handheld lights used for surveying, camping, trekking, and biking among other applications. Currently, there are various compact lights available in the market such as flashlights, headlamps, area lights/lanterns, and bicycle lights among others. Some of the major drivers who fuel the outdoor portable lights market in the forecast period are growing necessity for enhancement in visibility and safety of drivers, and pedestrians; and rising demand for LED lighting for development and modernization of infrastructures which includes economic corridors and smart cities across the globe.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Mag Instrument, Inc.

2. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

3. DP Lighting

4. Ledlenser GmbH & Co. KG

5. Ocean’s King Lighting

6. Dorcy International

7. Nite Ize Inc.

8. SureFire, LLC

9. Nextorch

10. Streamlight, Inc.

The lack of customer ownership in utility-owned street lighting and the shortage of awareness regarding outdoor portable lights are some of the factors which may hamper the outdoor compact lights market. However, the mounting technological advancement, escalating acceptance of wireless technology, and rising demand for energy efficiency in developing economies are creating opportunities which will increase the need for outdoor portable lights in the forecast period.

