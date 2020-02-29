Outdoor Cooler Box Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2020

The global Outdoor Cooler Box market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Outdoor Cooler Box market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Outdoor Cooler Box market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Outdoor Cooler Box market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Outdoor Cooler Box market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tokyo Plast
Evakool
Wild Coolers
Cool Ice Box Company Ltd
Gio’Style
SnoMaster
The Coleman Company, Inc.
Igloo
Bushtec Adventure
Ikusasa Green
Shimano
Nalgene
NexTorch
Moto-Quip
Safe Quip
Xstrap
Quechua
Cadac
Coghlans
Mobicool
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Handle & Wheel
Handle
Wheeled
Segment by Application
Fishing
Hunting
Camping
Picnic
Sports
Travelling
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Outdoor Cooler Box market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Outdoor Cooler Box market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
