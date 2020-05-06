Otitis Drug Market to Witness Significant Growth by With Otonomy Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, Pediapharm, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

A number of estimations and calculations have been executed in this Global Otitis Drug Market report by assuming a definite base year and the historic year. With this, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Moreover, this Otitis Drug Market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Pharmaceutical industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The Otitis Drug Market report contains the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the Pharmaceutical industry.

The global otitis drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Vulnerable pediatric population as age related ear infections prone to develop otitis and prevalence of otitis population is the key factors to encourage the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global otitis drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otonomy Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, Pediapharm, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Alcon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and many others.

Global Otitis Drug Market By Type (Acute Otitis Media, Otitis Media with Effusion and Chronic Otitis Media with Effusion), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Mechanism of Action Types (Corticosteroid, Topoisomerase Enzymes Type II Inhibitor, Cephalosporin Antibiotic and Anti-Infective), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the otitis infections

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Increase in prevalence rate of otitis disease worldwide

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about tinnitus disease in some developing countries

Segmentation:

By Type

Acute Otitis Media

Otitis Media with Effusion

Chronic Otitis Media with Effusion

By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroid Ciprofloxacin And Dexamethasone

Topoisomerase Enzymes Type II Inhibitor Finafloxacin Otic Suspension

Cephalosporin Antibiotic Ceftriaxone Sodium Ceftibuten

Anti-Infective Ofloxacin Otic Solution



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty otolaryngology pharmaceutical company has initiated phase II trial for OP0201, a drug-device combination of surfactant dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine and cholesteryl palmitate previously demonstrated a promising results for the treatment of otitis media in phase I trial clinical studies. If successful, it will represent a new and significant treatment option for otitis.

In March 2018, Otonomy, Inc received the FDA approval for OTIPRIO, (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) for the treatment of acute otitis externa in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO is the first single-dose antibacterial approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute otitis externa. With this approval it significantly expands the company’s product portfolio in the therapeutic area of Otolaryngology.

Competitive Analysis:

Global otitis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global otitis drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

