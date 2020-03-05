OTC Test Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments By Leading Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, OraSure Technologies, AccuBioTech, LIA Diagnostic, LabStyle Innovations, SD Biosensor, Acon Laboratories, Sinocare, NOWDiagnostics

The “OTC Test Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a OTC Test Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Over the counter tests are the products which can be used by any person easily to carry out the desired test. The test kits are available for many purposes and gives the instant results. These test kits are available at the local pharmacy shops which makes it convenient for the customers to procure the product. These tests kits are popularly used for test for glucose test, pregnancy test, infection and urine tests.

The over the counter/OTC test market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of cases of infectious diseases and the chronic diseases such as diabetes. The market opportunities can be seen in the rapid diagnostic tests which can be used anytime, anywhere by patients. Furthermore, the market is also growing owing to factors such as rising prevalence of HIV, diabetes and infectious diseases.

The List of Companies

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. Abbott

3. OraSure Technologies, Inc.

4. AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

5. LIA Diagnostics, INC.

6. LabStyle Innovations Corp. (DarioHealth Corp. )

7. SD Biosensor, INC.

8. Acon Laboratories Inc.

9. Sinocare INC.

10. NOWDiagnostics Inc.

The Global over the counter/OTC test market is segmented on the basis of technology and product. Based on technology, the market is classified as lateral flow assays, immunoassays and dipsticks. On the basis of product, the market is classified as glucose monitoring tests, pregnancy and fertility tests, infectious disease tests, coagulation monitoring tests, urinalysis tests, cholesterol tests, drugs – of – abuse tests and other tests.

The reports cover key developments in the over the counter/OTC test market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from over the counter/OTC test market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for over the counter/OTC test market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the over the counter/OTC test market.

