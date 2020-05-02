Osteoarthritic Pain Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck KGaA

Global osteoarthritic pain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of a highly effective pipeline present with a number of drugs presently in the late-stages of their trials.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global osteoarthritic pain market are Abbott; Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck KGaA; Crystal Genomics; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Mylan N.V. Sanofi; Bayer; ALMATICA PHARMA, INC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC; AstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others.

With the market info provided in the Osteoarthritic Pain Market report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. Focus groups and in-depth interviews are included for qualitative analysis whereas customer survey and analysis of secondary data has been carried out under quantitative analysis. This market analysis report acts as a very significant constituent of business strategy. It is a definite study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Osteoarthritic Pain Market business document proves to be a sure aspect to help grow the business.

Market Definition: Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market

Osteoarthritic pain is the usage of various therapeutic and medicinal methods designed for the treatment of osteoarthritis, commonly known as degenerative bone disease. This is the most common arthritis form and is generally prevalent with continuous wear and tear of joints and is prevalent when the cartilage cushions between the bones degrade over a certain period of time. This disease is most common in knees, hips, spine and hands.

Segmentation: Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Disease Type

Hip

Wrist

Spinal

Finger Joints

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Diagnosis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

X-Rays

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Therapy

Osteoarthritic Pain Market :By Drug Class

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Opioids

Viscosupplements

Corticosteroids

Others

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Non-Oral

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Dosage Form

Solid

Liquid

Semi-Solid

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Institutes

Pharmacy

Others

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By End-User

Professional Care

Home Care

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Osteoarthritic Pain Market:

In January 2019, Pfizer Inc. in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company announced the top-line results from their Phase III study evaluating the effectiveness of “tanezumab” 2.5 mg or 5mg for patients suffering from moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain. The trial exhibited positive results in terms of physical functioning and patient comfort when compared to placebo

In October 2017, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., the medical devices division of J&J entered into a partnership with healthcare specialists regarding the treatment and solutions for old-age associated diseases and disorders. This partnership involved the organization of a campaign “Get Active” focused on spreading awareness regarding osteoporosis and osteoarthritis disease helping provide the population with information regarding the innovative modes of treatment currently available in the market

Osteoarthritic Pain Market Drivers

Growing focus of authorities on various awareness programs and initiatives to improve the healthcare services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High volume of geriatric population worldwide acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence of the disease worldwide will also boost this market growth

Rising affordability of treatment and therapeutics for the disease and other healthcare services is another factor driving the growth of the market

Osteoarthritic Pain Market Restraints

Complications associated with the various side-effects for the drugs will restrict the market growth

Various patent expirations is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Availability of therapeutics for the management of symptoms rather than the disease cure is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Osteoarthritic Pain Market : Competitive Analysis

Global osteoarthritic pain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of osteoarthritic pain market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Osteoarthritic Pain Market :-

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast of Osteoarthritic Pain market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Osteoarthritic Pain market.

