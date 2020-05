Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market 2020 Top Competitors Analysis Blatchford Group, Touch Bionics Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Össur, Ottobock, Fillauer LLC

This Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market report finds out the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that facilitate in driving the business in the right direction. The precise and ground-breaking information gained through this report is sure to aid businesses in identifying the types of consumers, consumer’s demands, their preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying taste about the specific product already present in the market. A skilled team conducts systematic, object-oriented and absolute market research study to present the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing via this Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market report.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-orthopedic-joint-reconstruction-market

Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market is estimated to reach USD 75.18 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in market can be attributed to rising number of amputations and technological advancements.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the orthopedic joint reconstruction market are Blatchford Group, Touch Bionics Inc., The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Össur, Ottobock, Fillauer LLC., Advanced Arm Dynamics, inc., Smith and Nephew, Touch Bionics Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corp, DePuy Synthes, Blatchford Ortopedi AS, Exactech, Inc, Globus Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., AlloSource and others.

Global Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market By Product (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP), Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Others), Type (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist & Shoulder, Spine, Others), Application (Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture Recovery, Soft Tissue Injuries, Maxillofacial & Dental Applications), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers, Research & Academic Institute), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global orthopedic joint reconstruction market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic joint reconstruction market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Orthopedic joint reconstruction is a replacement or substitute of bones in different parts of the body. The typical orthopedic joint reconstructions are hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg among others.

According to Stanford Children’s Health, there were an estimated 3.5 million sports injuries occurred, this significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is rise in number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic reconstruction is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Technological advancement in orthopedic joint reconstruction is driving the market

Segmentation:

By Product

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

By Type

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Wrist & Shoulder

Spine

Others

By Application

Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial & Dental Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers

Research & Academic Institute

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Scheck & Siress announces the acquisition of Ballert Orthopedic. Ballert Orthopedic is with an 89-year history as a leader in orthotics and prosthetics. This will enhance Scheck’s ability to deliver best-in-class, convenient O&P care throughout the Chicago area.

In March 2019, Exactech acquires XpandOrtho. XpandOrtho is a designer of soft tissue balancing instruments for knee replacement surgery. Focus of this acquisition to supports Exactech’s growth strategy and commitment to improving surgeon experience and patient outcomes.

Order Copy of this Report 2019 @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-orthopedic-joint-reconstruction-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]