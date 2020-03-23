Orthopedic Devices Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The global Orthopedic Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Orthopedic Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Orthopedic Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Orthopedic Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the global orthopedic devices market include Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes,, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and Globus Medical.

The global orthopedic devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Product

Joint Reconstruction Hip Replacement Total Hip Replacement Implant Partial Hip Replacement Implant Hip Resurfacing Implant Revision Hip Replacement Implant Knee Replacement Total Knee Replacement Implant Partial Knee Replacement Implant Revision Knee Replacement Implants Elbow & Shoulder Replacement Others

Spinal Devices Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-fusion Devices

Trauma Fixation Metal Plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails and Rods Others

Orthopedic Prosthetics Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Upper Extremity Braces and Supports Low Extremity Braces and Supports

Orthopedic Accessories Bone cement Casting system Removal systems

Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Orthopedic Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

