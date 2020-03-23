2030 Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Industry Competitive Landscape, Business Strategy Analysis And Forecast Report

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market consists of sales of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment and related services. Orthopedic braces and support systems are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care and osteoarthritic care. These are also used to protect, support and strengthen the joints and muscles and are used by atheltes to prevent themselves from injuries. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into lower extremity braces, upper extremity braces and back and hip braces.

Rise in geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment industry. Elderly people are more prone to injuries as their bones and connective tissues weaken with age. For example, in the US, 70% of the population aged between 50-70 years suffers from osteoarthritis, and this percentage is likely to increase further in the forecast period. This is one of the major contributing factor for the growth of this market. High adoption of pain medications worldwide restraints the growth of orthopedic braces and support devices market. More people rely on pain killers for pains related to orthopedic disorders instead of adopting the use of a proper support device/braces. For example, Americans consume 80% of the world supply of painkillers including painkillers for Orthopedic treatments, thereby, hindering the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market growth.

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Lower extremity braces

Upper extremity braces

Back and hip braces

Other braces

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Other End Users

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market By Product:

Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

Hinged Braces and Supports

Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

Some of the major key players involved in the Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market are

DJO Global

Bauerfeind AG

Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

Breg, Inc.

Ossur Hf.

The North American region accounts for about 50% of the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market. During the forecast period to 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market.

