Organs-on-chips Market by Type (Liver, Kidney, Lung, Heart, Intestines, Gut), Offering (Product, Service), Application (Toxicity testing, Physiological model), End User – Global Forecast to 2022

This report on the global Organs-on-chips Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. This report spread across 117 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 68 Tables and 27 Figures are now available in this research.

The Organs-on-Chips Market is expected to reach US$ 45.6 Million by 2022 from US$ 9.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 36.6%.

Based on Offering, the organs-on-chips market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is expected to dominate this market and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dearth of skilled professionals and the lack of the necessary R&D infrastructure to handle and interpret results obtained by using OOC systems, coupled with the increasing research outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the high growth of the services segment.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into physiological model development, drug discovery, and toxicology research. The toxicology research segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share and also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the market followed by Europe. The largest share and high growth of this market is attributed to factors such as the availability of new and advanced organs-on-chips models in the market, favorable government initiatives in terms of funding and programs for basic drug development and research, and the presence of key pharmaceutical companies.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%; Tier 2 -30%; Tier 3 – 45%.

By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 40%; others- 35%.

By Region: North America-41%; Europe-30%;Asia-24%; RoW: 5%

Target Audience for Organs-on-chips Market: Chemical companies,Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,Healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories,Manufacturers of 3D cell culture products,Food & beverage manufacturers,Contract research organizations (CROs),Research institutes/universities,Venture capitalists,Research and consulting firms.

Competitive Landscape of Organs-on-Chips Market:

Overview

Ranking of Players, 2016

Competitive Situation and Trends

Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

Product Launches

Top Companies in the Organs-on-Chips Market include are CN Bio (UK), Emulate (US), TissUse (Germany), Mimetas (Netherlands), InSphero (Switzerland), Ascendance Bio (US), Kirkstall (UK), HUREL (US), SynVivo (US), AxoSim (US), Nortis (US).