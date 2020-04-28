Organic Rice Protein Market Trends, Demand and Forecast with Market Players: Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd, Ribus, Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Organic Rice Protein Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited., Ribus, Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients, NewGen Direct, AKOLA CHEMICALS (I) LIMITED, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., BENEO, Maxsun Industries, Inc., Ingredion Germany GmbH.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.73 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227.58 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for non- allergen and lactose free source of protein is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Organic Rice Protein Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Rice Protein Concentrates, Rice Protein Isolates, Other Rice Protein Type), Form (Dry Form, Liquid Form), End User (Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives, Other Applications), Brand (Proryza, Oryzatein, Gabiotein, Nu-Rice), Application (General applications, Functional applications), Extraction Process (Hexane Free Protein Extraction, Low-temperature Protein Extraction), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Organic rice protein is the protein that acquired from the naturally grown rice and is usually used by the pure vegetarians who don’t prefer milk or animal related protein. They don’t contain any genetically modified organisms (GMO) and is very beneficial for body building & to improve immune system. It is lactose free and non-allergen due to which there is increase in the demand for organic rice protein among consumer.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the useful properties of organic rice protein is driving the growth of this market

Due its high protein configuration, there is demand for organic rice protein

Market Restraints:

High funding cost is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of alternative plant protein is another factor restraining the market growth

