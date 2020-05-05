Organic Personal Care Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Demand, Business Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast Outlook

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research the organic personal care market is anticipated to reach over USD 27,276.5 million by 2026. In 2017, the skin care segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to promote natural and organic personal care products drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include growing inclination towards use of natural and organic products, and increasing awareness regarding use of chemical free personal care products. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

There has been a shift towards e-commerce and consumers are increasingly purchasing organic personal care through online platforms. The variety of choices available coupled with ease of purchase offered by online platforms encourages consumers to buy organic personal care products online, supplementing the growth of the market.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for organic personal care market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of organic personal care in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing demand of organic personal care in the region is owing to high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic personal care products and rising environmental concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and rising awareness.

The different types of organic personal care products available in the market include skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. In 2017, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share. Use of organic skin care products offers benefits and reduces the risk of skin irritations and allergies. Growing awareness regarding use of natural ingredients in skin care products is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The Body Shop International PLC, Amway Corporation, Aubrey Organics, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Aveda Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bee, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Bare Escentuals, Inc., and L’Occitane en Provence among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Organic Personal Care Market Insights

3.1. Organic Personal Care – Industry snapshot

3.2. Organic Personal Care – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Organic Personal Care Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Organic Personal Care – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Organic Personal Care Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Organic Personal Care Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Organic Personal Care Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Organic Personal Care Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Organic Personal Care Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Organic Personal Care Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Skin Care

4.3. Hair Care

4.4. Oral Care

4.5. Cosmetics

4.6. Others

5. Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Offline Stores

5.3. Online Platforms

6. Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. The Body Shop International PLC

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Amway Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Aubrey Organics

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Arbonne International, LLC

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Aveda Corporation

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Burt’s Bee

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. The Hain Celestial Group

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Yves Rocher

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

7.11. Bare Escentuals, Inc.

7.11.1. Overview

7.11.2. Financials

7.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.11.4. Recent Developments

7.12. L’Occitane en Provence

7.12.1. Overview

7.12.2. Financials

7.12.3. Product Benchmarking

7.12.4. Recent Developments

