Organic Honey Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Dutch Gold, Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, Nature Nate’s, Barkman Honey, Langnese, Rowse, Madhava Honey, Little Bee Impex, Sue Bee, GloryBee, Conscious Food, Manuka Health, Comvita, Heavenly Organics.

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Honey market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 923.6 million by 2025, from $ 606.2 million in 2019.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Brazil, India, Oceania, Europe and other developing countries

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Europe takes the market share of 39%, followed by North America with 31%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 16.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Rising imports of natural honey

The imports of organic honey witnessed rapid growth since 2014 in some of the fastest-growing markets, such as Australia, Japan, and China. The imported natural honey was valued at $2,200 million in 2018. In 2018, the top 15 honey-consuming countries accounted for 81.9% of the total imports of organic honey. The major importing countries are the US, Germany, France. Japan, the UK, Italy, and Belgium. There is also an increase in the number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors coupled with the rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Mixed Organic Honey

Manuka Organic Honey

Clover Organic Honey

Other Organic Honey

Glass Jar

Plastic Containers

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

