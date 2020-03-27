(2020-2023) Organic Food Industry is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods Inc. and Amy’s Kitchen.

The Business Research Company’s Organic Food Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The organic food industry consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent.

Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally is acting as a driver in the organic food market. Consumers are becoming more health conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. According to an UN report published in the year 2017, around 200,000 people die every year due to toxic effects of pesticides in food products. This is causing consumers to shift their focus towards organic food products.

Organic Food Market Segmentation

Organic Food Market By Product Type:

Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Bread & Bakery

Organic Beverages

Organic Processed Food

Other Organic Products

Organic Food Market By Application:

Conventional Retailers

Natural Sales Channels

Others

Table Of Content:

Organic Food Market Characteristics Organic Food Market Size And Growth Organic Food Market Segmentation Organic Food Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Organic Food Market China Organic Food Market

……

Organic Food Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Organic Food Market Organic Food Market Trends And Strategies Organic Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Some of the major key players involved in the Organic Food Market are

General Mills Inc.

Cargill, Inc.,

Danone,

United Natural Foods Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen.

