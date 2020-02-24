Organic Coconut Water Market 2018: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% | Top Key Players (Vita Coco, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Naked Juice), globally 2023

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

The worldwide market for Organic Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2023, from 2270 million US$ in 2017,

Some of the key players in Global Organic Coconut Water market are:

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

UFC Coconut Water

CHI Coconut Water

Green Coco Europe

Koh Coconut

This report focuses on the Organic Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.

Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.

Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola (Zico), Yeniu, PepsiCo (ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Organic Coconut Water Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pure Coconut Water

1.2.2 Mixed Coconut Water

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 0-14 yrs

1.3.2 15-34 yrs

1.3.3 35-54 yrs

1.3.4 55 yrs up

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 VITA COCO

2.2 Coca-Cola(Zico)

2.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

2.4 Naked Juice

2.5 Maverick Brands

3 Global Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Organic Coconut Water by Countries

6 Europe Organic Coconut Water by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Organic Coconut Water by Countries

8 South America Organic Coconut Water by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Organic Coconut Water by Countries

10 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Segment by Type

11 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Segment by Application

12 Organic Coconut Water Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

