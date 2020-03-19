ORGANIC AND NATURAL TAMPONS MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $1,347.7 MILLION BY 2026 – TOM ORGANIC, LOLA, MAXIM HYGIENE, NATRACARE, NUTRACEUTICAL, TIME OF THE MONTH,THE HONEST COMPANY, SEVENTH GENERATION, ORGANYC, OI THE ORGANIC INITIATIVE, BON, VEEDA USA

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Organic and Natural Tampons Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Organic and Natural Tampons Market is accounted for $595.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,347.7 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, and increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene and increasing demand for tampons by working women. However, the presence of substitutes or alternative products, and the possibilities for Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) are restraining the market.

Tampons are feminine wardrobe hygiene product, where the motto is to absorb the menstrual flow in women, by inserting them into the vagina during menstruation. After insertion of the product, it soaks all the menstrual blood.

By odour, fragrances can be comprised of allergens, sensitizers, and phthalates (a class of chemicals that has been linked to hormone disruption), which can affect development and fertility. The ingredients that are used in the fragrance products contain many toxic chemicals that may result in many serious infections and complications.

North America is set to dominate the market due to the changing lifestyle of women and raising awareness about health among women. In addition, having the well-developed nations in the region are in turn leading to the availability of best materials and making women informed and understand etc.

Some of the key players in the Organic and Natural Tampons market are TOM ORGANIC, Lola, Maxim Hygiene, Natracare, Nutraceutical, Time of the Month, The Honest Company, Seventh Generation, Organyc, OI The Organic Initiative, BON, and Veeda USA.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Organic and Natural Tampons Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Organic and Natural Tampons Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Organic and Natural Tampons Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Organic and Natural Tampons Market Overview

5.2 Global Organic and Natural Tampons Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Organic and Natural Tampons Market

