Organ Transplantation Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2023

The global organ transplantation market is estimated to reach US$18.21 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.77% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

Top Key Players: XVIVO Perfusion AB, Novartis International AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Roche.

The global organ transplantation market is categorized on the basis of organ type, product type and end user. On the basis of organ type, the global organ transplantation market can broadly be divided as heart, kidney, lung, liver, pancreas and others. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into organ preservation solutions, immunosuppressive drugs and others. On the basis of end user, the global organ transplantation market can segmented into hospitals, transplant centers and others.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe and Middle East due to expanding urbanization, developed medical sector, encouragement for organ donation, and increasing expenditures on healthcare. North America represents one of the largest organ transplantation market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in development in the healthcare industry, presence of a huge patient population pool and the availability of skilled professionals and large population suffering from chronic diseases.

Regional Analysis

North America

EME

Asia Pacific

ROW

