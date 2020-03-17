Organ Rejection Prophylaxis Drugs Market– Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2026

Organ rejection prophylaxis drugs are intended to prevent graft rejection, reduce morbidity, and complications prior to or during transplant surgery. Universal organ rejection prophylaxis drugs involve administration of an antimicrobial agent to contain risk for infection while pre-emptive organ rejection prophylaxis drugs are aimed at neutralizing antigens and antibodies so as to avoid graft rejection by immunosuppression.

Organ Rejection Prophylaxis Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising organ replacement surgeries are the prime driver of the organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. in 2014. According to Organ Donation Foundation of South Africa (ODF), 512 solid organs and corneas were transplanted in South Africa, in 2016 and 4 300 patients were in waiting lines for organs. The long waiting times owing to the high demand for organ transplant is expected to drive a sustainable market. According to estimates of the American Transplant Foundation, 115,000 patients in the U.S. are on the waiting list for an organ transplant.

The growing risk factors resulting in organ damage such as trauma, increase in geriatric patients and diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and stroke is driving a large patient base for an organ transplant. The growing rates of organ donations owing to awareness is another driver of the market. According to the American Transplant Foundation, one-fourth donors are not biologically related to the recipient, resulting in greater risk of organ rejection.

However, the constraints such as high cost of organ transplant surgery, scarcity of organs, and the high cost of drugs coupled are hampering the organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market. Ethical issues such as possible negative externalities are also restricting the market. Concerns regarding social and economic inequality owing to wealthy individuals benefiting and disadvantaging poor people is another barrier that has to be mitigated. The poor healthcare infrastructure and the paucity of trained surgeons is another barrier to the market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26959

Organ Rejection Prophylaxis Drugs Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the organ rejection prophylaxis drugs report is segmented based on drug class, and application.

Based on drug class, the global organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market is segmented into:

Cytostatics

Corticosteroids

Antibodies

Immunophilins

Others

Based on applications, the global organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market is segmented into:

Chest Heart Lung Heart

Abdomen Kidney Liver Pancreas

Other Tissues, cells and fluids Cornea Skin Bone, bone marrow/Adult stem cell Others



Organ Rejection Prophylaxis Drugs Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market owing to excellent healthcare infrastructure, large per capita income, developed economy, attractive reimbursement and faster adoption of new technology.

The Europe organ rejection prophylaxis drugs markets are expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. Germany has a large pharmaceutical industry which is a prime driver of the European organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market is constrained due to the low healthcare expenditure and poor economic conditions. The Middle East and Africa organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market is projected to be dominated by the Gulf economies of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait owing to their large wealth relative to the African nations.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26959

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to the technology sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global organ rejection prophylaxis drugs market are;

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma

CSC Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer

Sanofi