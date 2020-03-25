Ordinary Life Insurance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Ordinary Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ordinary Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ordinary Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ordinary Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ordinary Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ordinary Life Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Non-participating Whole Life

1.4.3 Participating Whole Life

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Bancassurance

1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size

2.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ordinary Life Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ordinary Life Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Ordinary Life Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ordinary Life Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Generali

12.3.1 Generali Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Generali Recent Development

12.4 Ping An Insurance

12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

12.5 China Life Insurance

12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.6 Prudential PLC

12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development

12.7 Munich Re

12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development

12.8 Zurich Insurance

12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Life Insurance

12.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 Japan Post Holdings

12.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ordinary Life Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Ordinary Life Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development

12.11 Berkshire Hathaway

12.12 Metlife

12.13 Manulife Financial

12.14 CPIC

12.15 Chubb

12.16 AIG

12.17 Aviva

12.18 Allstate

12.19 Swiss RE

12.20 Prudential Financial

12.21 Travelers

12.22 AIA

12.23 Aflac

12.24 Legal & General

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

