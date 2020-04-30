Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Status and Future Development Trends 2020: Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 10 Lion Corporation (Tokyo), others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2025, from USD 43.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The other players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 10 Lion Corporation (Tokyo), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), Henkel KgaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Denmark), Dentaid (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Himalaya (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (U.S.) Ranir, LLC. (U.S.).

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Industry market:

– The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes And Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of keeping one’s mouth healthy as well as free of ailments and bad odour. It also involves keeping other problems at bay such as tooth decay and gum diseases. Regular cleaning and brushing of teeth is very important to maintain oral hygiene and also going on monthly check-ups as suggested by the experts. The most common dental disorders that are prevalent across the globe are dental caries, periodontitis and gingivitis.

Oral care plays an important role in leading a good quality life and overall good health of a person. A healthy mouth disposes off many medical conditions whereas an unhealthy mouth introduced the risk of health problems such as stroke, heart attack and poorly controlled diabetes. The increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population and new advancements in technology are driving the oral care and hygiene market.

According to national institute of dental and craniofacial research, 92% of adults in age group 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth. Also, adults in this age group have an average of 3.28% decayed or missing permanent teeth and 13.65% decayed and missing permanent surfaces. Hence due to the increasing teeth problems among people of all age groups, the oral care and hygiene market is expected to grow.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of dental problems and geriatric population

Technical advancements in the oral hygiene products

Rising Incidence Of Periodontal Diseases

Market Restraint:

Pricing issues faced by the key competitive players

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products

Competitive Analysis: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products Market

The global oral care/oral hygiene products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active, smart and intelligent packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2013, Colgate collaborated with Indian Dental Association to conduct dental check-up campaigns in various regions. It also launched some new products like super slim tip bristle toothbrush and complete teeth whitening treatment in order to protect the tooth diseases.

At the Last, Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Products industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

