Oral Care Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

The global oral care market is expected to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 42,689.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The global oral care market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and geography. The oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others, by product. Based on the distribution channel, the oral care market is classified as consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution and dental dispensaries.

The List of Companies

1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V

3. Lion Corporation

4. Procter & Gamble

5. Colgate-Palmolive Company

6. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

7. High Ridge Brands Co.

8. Unilever

9. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

10. Sunstar Suisse S.A

Oral care have made progress in the last few years, harnessing technology for the supplement or increasing advanced technology. The newly toothbrushes are used independently or in concert with mobile apps for the optimization of user care and health outcomes. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the oral care. These stakeholders include online distributions, consumer stores, medical manufactures and suppliers, academic & research institutes, medical care products manufacturers and vendors, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the oral care market by product, distribution channel, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall oral care market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates oral care market dynamics effecting the oral care market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

