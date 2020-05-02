Oral Care Market Looks to Expand Its Size in Overseas |Colgate Palmolive India, Hindustan Unilever, Gillette India

A new market study on India Oral Care Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for India Oral Care Market. Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Colgate Palmolive India, Hindustan Unilever, Gillette India Limited (P&G), GSK Consumer Healthcare etc.

Summary

India oral care market has shown tremendous growth in the last few years. The market was mainly driven by change in lifestyle of Indian consumers, demand for premium products, rising disposable incomes and awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation. Rise in awareness of oral hygiene has created a huge demand for premium and innovative products in metros and urban cities. Penetration level of oral care products in urban area is high as compare to that of rural area. Low penetration level in rural area poses latent opportunity for global as well as domestic players to grow the presence of their oral care products in India. As a result, players are now focusing more into rural cities and villages to increase the penetration as well as their product sales. Rural Indian consumers have started shifting to toothpaste & toothbrushes from toothpowder. Premium products like mouthwash have gained popularity among rich and upper middle class consumers. Although the market is growing at a fast pace, per capita consumption of oral care products in India is very low as compared to countries like U.S, China etc.

According to “India Oral Care Market Outlook, 2022” the oral care market is categorized into five major categories viz. Toothpaste, toothbrush, toothpowder, mouthwash and others. Toothpaste dominates the space as it is a primary product for Indians in their daily oral hygiene care and has huge presence in urban as well as rural India. Toothpaste market is further segmented into two product types’ – regular whites and gel. With regards to the benefits, toothpaste is also segmented into Standard/ General, Herbal/ Naturals, Sensitivity and Beauty & Whitening. Among all, demand for herbal toothpaste is increasing in the country and currently is a hot favourite trend among consumers as well as companies, who are trying to launch as many herbal variants as possible. Toothbrushes are the second largest category in the oral care market. They have two product types, one is manual and the other is electric & battery powered. Manual toothbrushes have huge potential in Indian oral care market whereas electric toothbrush is a niche product type with limited number of rich people experimenting with it.

Toothpowder category is at a declining stage due to changing consumer taste and preferences. Before some years, toothpowder had huge presence in rural India but now even they are shifting towards toothpaste. Mouthwash falls under premium category and comes as a secondary product for oral hygiene. Consumers are bending towards mouthwash products for better oral hygiene. Others products like tongue cleaners and dental floss are expanding gradually in the Indian market. Many global players like Colgate Palmolive India, Hindustan Unilever, Gillette India Limited (P&G), GSK Consumer Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson have strong presence in India. Dabur India and Patanjali Ayurved are the only two strong domestic players in the market.

Key Category

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrush

• Toothpowder

• Mouthwash

• Others (Tongue cleaners & Dental Floss)

“India Oral Care Market Outlook, 2022” discusses the following aspects of oral care products in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of oral care market in India:

• Global Oral Care Market Outlook

• India Oral Care Market Outlook

• India Oral Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Oral Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category

• India Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Regular White Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Gel Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Standard/ General Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Sensitive Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Herbal Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Beauty & Whitening Toothpaste Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Toothpaste Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Product type, By Benefit/ Segment

• India Toothbrush Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Toothbrush Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Product Type

• India Toothpowder Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Toothpowder Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• India Mouthwash Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Mouthwash Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• Product Variant Analysis

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of oral care products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Oral Care Market Outlook

3. India Oral Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Category

4. India Toothpaste Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Regular White Toothpaste Market

4.1.3. Gel Toothpaste Market

4.1.4. By Benefit/ Segment

4.1.4.1. Standard/ General Toothpaste Market

4.1.4.2. Sensitive Toothpaste Market

4.1.4.3. Herbal Toothpaste Market

4.1.4.4. Beauty & Whitening Toothpaste Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Brand

4.2.3. By Product Type

4.2.4. By Benefit/ Segment

5. India Toothbrush Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Product Type

6. India Toothpowder Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

….Continued

