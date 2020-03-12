Opportunities for the Global Online Education Market to reach $324.41 Billion by 2026

According to a recent research study “Online Education Market, by Component (Hardware and Software), by Product (Content and services), by Technology (Mobile e-learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Application Simulation Tool, Rapid e-learning, Podcasts, and Virtual Classroom) by Industry vertical (Higher education institutions, K-12 schools, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the global online education market was valued at USD 162.76 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 324.41 Billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.44%. Online education is a platforms that facilitate learning through gaming are gaining popularity. Development in IT security and deployment of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system which helps people to enjoy a smooth learning experience on safe online platforms.

The major players covered in Online Education Market: Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics, Tata Interactive Systems, N2N Services, Microsoft, Saba Software, McGrawHill, YY

The Online Education Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Online Education Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market Overview:

Growing demand to reduce the cost of education, increasing government initiatives for supporting online education, and growing penetration of smartphones and internet are the primary factors propelling the growth of online education market. Advancement in artificial intelligence and implementation of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system. However, the availability of abundant free content and lack of awareness is hampering the market growth during the projected period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Online Education Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Online Education Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Online Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

