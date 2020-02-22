Opioids Market Trends and Prospects 2026 with Key Players: Purdue Pharma L.P, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and more

This report studies the Opioids market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Opioids market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market Overview

Opioids, a group of narcotic pain-management drug are mostly used in developed countries. However the usage is restricted to prescribed users only. The product is used as an anesthesia, diarrhea suppressant,cough suppressant, and for the management of pain. Rising prevalence of diseases that results into chronic pain, such aspostsurgical pain, cancer, lower back pain, arthritis,and fibromyalgia, is driving the market growth.

Although, the market is strictly regulated by the U.S. FDA due to reduce the cases of deaths registered in the country due to drug abuse. The organization has released specific guidelines for the companies to manufacture, store, market, and sell these products. Furthermore,In Jan 2019, Medicare established the new guidelines for opioid prescribing which are expected to affect Medicare Part D beneficiaries. Part D plans are expected to limit the early opioid dispensing to 7-day supply. Thus, these new guidelines are anticipated to limit the abuse rate in the country reducing the usage and hence acting as a market restraint.

About Opioids Market:

This report studies the Opioids market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Opioids market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Summary:

The Opioids market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Opioids Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.

Opioids Market in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Opioids Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Opioids Market in the near future.

Company Coverage:- Purdue Pharma L.P, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis S.A., Pfizer, Inc., ALLERGAN (Actavis), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Grunenthal Gmbh.

Scope and Segmentation of the Report:

The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Opioids market.

Regional Analysis:

North America commanded the major market share in 2018 as the consumption is highest in the region. Though, the region is expected to witness decline in the market share in the coming years owing to the rising government efforts to combat crisis in the U.S. for instance;recently, the FDA discontinued wide variety of the opioids from market to limit abuse. Such as, Percocet (oxycodone), and Vicodin (hydrocodone) the widely prescribed opioids. Furthermore,the decline in prescriptions have been observed in recent years. In 2017, the prescription rate of these drugs reduced by 10.2% from the 2016. Hence, these factors are expected to limit the growth of the opioids market over the forecast period.

Competitor overview

Some of the key market participants include AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Some of the key market players are Purdue Pharma L.P.; Allergan; West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Egalet Corporation; and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Key players are majorly focusing on expanding their business units in different regions to increase the market share.

For Instance, Purdue Pharma is entering rapidly into Latin America, Asia, and Middle East and Africa. The company is focusing on organizing awareness programs where the doctors are advised to prescribe painkillers to help the patients overcome opiophobia.

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026

The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global Opioids market by solution, services, and region

The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026

Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global Opioids market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the Opioids market

The study also includes attractiveness analysis of solution, services, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market

The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the Opioids market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information.

The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

