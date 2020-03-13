Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Product Type, End User and Regional Outlook | Key Manufacturers Synerg Eyes, Alcon Laboratories, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories

Global Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Market 2020 Industry research reports are used for treatment of various eye-related diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, and refractive error, which pose as a health burden globally. These devices are used mainly when the disease is not diagnosed at an early stage and thus cannot be treated by using eyeglasses or medication.

Moreover, introduction of new products in line with the changing healthcare dynamics such as drug eluting contact lenses and handheld devices enabled with improved technology for early detection of macular degeneration and glaucoma are anticipated to improve usage rates. However, dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery, low awareness related to the ocular diseases are the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson, Synerg Eyes, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and Abbott Medical Optics.

Some of the key factors driving the ophthalmic surgery devices market include rapid technological advancements, and rapidly aging population coupled with increasing incidence of eye-related diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Ophthalmic Surgery Devices market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Ophthalmic Surgery Devices market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Ophthalmic Surgery Devices market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

No. of Pages 121

Target Audience:

Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Manufacturers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

Refractive Error Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Cataract Surgery Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices



On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Surgical

Diagnostics

Vision Care



Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

