Online Travel Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 | Priceline Group, TripAdvisor, Ctrip, Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano

Online travel services have gained popularity among travelers as it enables them to avail a number of services such as booking flight tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and car rentals using their phone or computer anytime and anywhere. Online travel services can be availed either through online travel agencies (OTAs) or direct travel suppliers. According to market analysis, online travel bookings witnessed a growth of nearly 12.1% in 2015 and the rate has been growing steadily.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Online Travel market including: Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Ctrip.com International, Ltd., Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Cheapoair.Com. Trivago GmbH, Thomas Cook Group Plc, and MakeMyTrip Limited.

Travel and tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing industries, as there has been a surge in the number of travelers in the recent years, for various reasons such as recreation, enjoyment, relaxation, and business among others. In the year 2014, this increase in number of travelers and their travel spent accounted for nearly 10% of the global GDP. To cater this potential target audience, market players have adopted various approaches, the most effective being the internet.

Online travel services offer convenient usage of debit & credit cards and a platform to compare prices, features, and services of online travel products, which has led to the escalation in adoption of these services. Moreover, customers tend to rely on websites review to avail the best online travel deals. Hectic lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and increased spending power has encouraged people to plan holiday trips at frequent intervals, thus, driving the online travel market growth. Also, entry of established ecommerce players such as Alibaba (online travel site Alitrip), in online travel market, is intensifying the market competition.

Online Travel Market by Types of Platform:

Mobile

Desktop

Online Travel Market, Service Types

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

vacation Packages

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Online Travel industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

